Watertown nanny from UAE missing a week, police say

A woman who came to the U.S. to be a nanny for a family in Watertown, Massachusetts, hasn't been seen for a week, police said Friday, asking for the public's help finding her.

Bogalech Gedore, 34, came from the United Arab Emirates, in the Middle East, to work for the Watertown family, police said. They last saw her the evening of Friday, May 10.

"Bogalech does not speak English well and she is not known to have friends or family in the area," Watertown police said in a social media post, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 617-972-6500.