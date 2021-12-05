Missing UNH Student Found Dead by New England Search and Rescue Team

A University of New Hampshire student has been found dead around 36 hours after he went missing, Durham police announced Sunday.

The Durham Police Department began searching for Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, after he was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police said Lirosi was drinking with friends before going missing around 1-1:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lirosi's body was found at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marshy area off of Coe Drive in Durham, police said.

Lirosi's family has been notified. The cause and manner of his death will be determined after an autopsy is completed, police said.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family,” Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in a statement.

Durham police had asked for the public's help on Saturday in locating the missing UNH student. Authorities were searching locations they were told Lirosi might have gone, and it was believed that he took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road, as a shortcut to his Woodman Road residence, police said on Saturday.

Numerous agencies were involved in the weekend search for Lirosi, including New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the University of New Hampshire Police Department, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement – Law Enforcement Division, and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.

No other information was immediately available.