Missing Vt. hiker found more than 3 months after disappearance

A hiker missing since January was found dead in Vermont Wednesday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said troopers recovered the body of 51-year-old Sue Mi Ko of Craftsbury near Lake Willoughby in Westmore.

Mi Ko was reported missing after being overdue to return from a hike on Jan. 9 near the Mount Pisgah trailhead.

She was found just a few hundred yards away from that spot, police said Wednesday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Mi Ko's death, but police said they do not believe the incident is suspicious.