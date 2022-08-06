Local

Luther Hill Park

Missing Woman Found Dead in Lake in Spencer, Mass.

By Evan Ringle

A woman was found dead floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore Saturday afternoon, according to State police.

Originally reported missing, a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park in Spencer, Massachusetts found the 51-year-old woman while on duty at the park's beach, said police.

The discovery of the deceased woman caused the park to shut down for the rest of day, and the cause of her death is currently under investigation, said police.

