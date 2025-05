Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

The Worcester Police Department said Friday that 50-year-old Jahaida O'Donnell was last seen Tuesday.

O'Donnell is described as being about 5 feet tall. Police said she usually wears a dress and a headscarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.