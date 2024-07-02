Worcester police searching for missing woman

A woman has been missing from Worcester, Massachusetts, for several days, police said, asking for help finding her.

Anyone with information about where Amanda Pearce, 60, is was asked to call police at 911 or 508-799-8606.

Pearce is 5-foot-4 and was last seen Friday wearing all black, including a baseball cap, according to police.

They didn't say what the circumstances around her disappearance entailed or if she was believed to be in any danger.