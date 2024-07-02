Worcester police find missing woman

A woman missing from Worcester, Massachusetts, for several days was found safe, police said Wednesday, after asking for help finding her.
Police initially posted about the woman on Monday, but didn't say what the circumstances around her disappearance entailed or if she was believed to be in any danger.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.