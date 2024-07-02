Worcester

Worcester police find missing woman

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A woman missing from Worcester, Massachusetts, for several days was found safe, police said Wednesday, after asking for help finding her.

Police initially posted about the woman on Monday, but didn't say what the circumstances around her disappearance entailed or if she was believed to be in any danger.

