Mistrial declared in ex-Vermont trooper's evidence theft case

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was accused of stealing evidence from barracks, including cash and a phone

By Asher Klein

A mistrial was declared soon after a jury started deliberating the charges against a former Vermont State Police trooper on Monday, WPTZ reported.

The NBC affiliate said that the jury told the judge that they couldn't reach a verdict, under 10 minutes after the judge had previously spoken to them. At first they asked what would happen if they couldn't reach a verdict, and that up to two jurors felt they couldn't decide on a verdict.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was accused of stealing evidence from barracks, including cash and a phone. Last year, he'd pleaded guilty to other theft charges, after being accused of stealing a gold Rolex watch, stud earings and other items.

Both the defense and prosecution told WPTZ they were hoping the case that ended in a mistrial would go to a retrial.

