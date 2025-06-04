Explosive day in court, as Karen Read's defense attorneys call for mistrial

Karen Read's defense took a new approach in their attempts to win her freedom this week, calling for a mistrial on Tuesday.

That's just the beginning of what turned into a very explosive day of testimony inside the courtroom.

Big accusations were made in the Karen Read trial Tuesday — did they stick? Prosecutors' questioning of a dog bite expert led the defense to move for a mistrial, citing activity that was "abhorrent to a fair trial," but it was ultimately denied. Then, a Dighton police sergeant testifies that a piece of Read's now-broken taillight "was intact" when he saw it, soon before state police took custody of the vehicle.

It was a bold request to make in the middle of the trial, which is why the judge denied the motion to dismiss about 30 minutes after the defense made their case.

It happened as defense dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell was on the stand getting cross examined by prosecutors.

The jury was sent out of the room after special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked Russell if she was aware that an expert in the first trial had testified that John O'Keefe's clothing had been swabbed following his death and they had no trace of dog DNA.

The defense called for a mistrial on the basis of prejudice because in this trial that expert never testified and therefore dog DNA evidence was never mentioned.

But Judge Beverly Cannone denied the defense's motion.

After Russell finished her testimony, the defense called Dighton Police Officer Nicholas Barros. He was present when Read's SUV was seized for evidence following O'Keefe's death and noted that there was a piece of Read's taillight missing.

Prosecutors say Read backed into and killed O'Keefe, causing her taillight to shatter. So the defense showed Barros a picture police took of the SUV when it got to the Canton Police Department after he saw and seized it and Barros said it was completely smashed.

That raised the question of what happened in between the time when Barros saw the vehicle and when it reached the Canton Police Department. No pieces of the taillight were found at the scene of O'Keefe's death until after Read's SUV showed up to the Canton police station.