MIT monitoring opposing rallies amid ongoing campus protest

Two groups of dozens of people could be seen across Massachusetts Avenue from each other, with police keeping them separate with barricades

By Asher Klein and Bianca Beltrán

Police closed Massachusetts Avenue at MIT's campus in anticipation of a pair of opposing protests Friday, May 3, 2023.
MIT was monitoring a pair of opposing protests Friday on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, amid continued turmoil over the ongoing war in Gaza.

A rally in support of Israeli and Jewish MIT students was being set up across the street from an anti-war encampment that's been up for over a week.

"We are making every appropriate preparation for these rallies, with strong support from local police," MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement that asked all members of the university's community to "join us in doing everything possible to keep the peace."

Hundreds of protesters, many calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, have been arrested on college campuses across the U.S., including at local schools like Emerson and Northeastern. President Biden and Mass. Gov. Maura both weighed in Thursday.
Cambridge police shut about a block of Massachusetts Avenue, between Vassar and Amherst streets, for the protests.

Two groups of dozens of people could be seen across Massachusetts Avenue from each other, with police keeping them separate with barricades.

People going to the pro-Israel rally across from the pro-Palestinian encampment said they were concerned community members affiliated with the Israeli American Council and other Jewish community groups who want to show support for Jewish students at MIT because of alleged harassment and intimidation they are experiencing. One of the interviewees said they want to see the encampment dismantled.

There have been campus protests across the Boston area, and across the country, as students and their supporters have pushed universities to divest from Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. Opponents have said the protests discriminate against Israel, which has been reeling from Oct. 7 attack from Hamas, the terrorist group that administers Gaza.

