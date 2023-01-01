MLB Rumors: Red Sox Hire Kyle Hudson as New First Base Coach

Report: Red Sox hire new first base coach to complete 2023 staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox still have work to do to improve their roster, but it appears their coaching staff is set for 2023.

The Red Sox are hiring Kyle Hudson as their new first base coach and outfield instructor, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reported Saturday.

Hudson spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians as a staff assistant. He got his coaching start in 2019 as bench coach for the Columbus Clippers, Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate.

The 35-year-old Hudson played college football and baseball at the University of Illinois from 2005 to 2008. He played one major league season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 before bouncing around in the minor leagues over the next four years.

Hudson will fill the first base coach role previously held by Ramon Vazquez, who was elevated to Red Sox bench coach after Will Venable was hired as the Texas Rangers' associate manager in November 2022.

After Hudson's hire, here's a rundown of Boston's notable assistant coaches under manager Alex Cora: