MLK Memorial Breakfast Returns to Boston Expo Center

By Alysha Palumbo

Many of Boston's notables are expected to gather on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in the city's first seated memorial breakfast event since the start of the pandemic.

The 53rd annual MLK memorial breakfast celebration will be held in person at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center beginning at 9a.m. The theme of the event is "Reclaiming Our Rights: Education and Activism," with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of pursuing education and social justice.

The memorial breakfast caps off an incredible weekend of events to honor King's legacy. On Friday, the city unveiled a new statue titled "Embrace," at the Boston Common. On Sunday, many gathered for a gala to celebrate diverse cultures, tradition, inclusivity and expression.

