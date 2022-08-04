Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields

A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with his family using model rockets. He said an accident had occured resulting in a grass fire that was spreading rapidly across the field.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but due to the size of the fire, the rate at which it ws spreading and the extreme heat, firefighters quickly became exhausted and additional crews were called in from Boxford, with crews from Middleton, Hamilton and Wenham providing station coverage.

The fire was ultimately knocked down in under an hour, preventing the spread to several out buildings, dugouts and the adjacent woods.

No injuries were reported.

Topsfield Fire and Rescue Department

About two acres in all were burned. The dollar amount of the damage to the fields was not immediately known.

Aerial photos of the fire shared on social media showed more than half of the area, including several baseball diamonds, completely charred, with little sign of any remaining grass.

Pye Brook Park is described as "an open area including baseball, football, and soccer fields as well as a disc golf course," according to the Essex County Trail Association's website.

Topsfield fire officials said the cause of the fire is being listed as unintentional.