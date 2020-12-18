Moderna Awaits FDA Approval for COVID Vaccine, Mass. Awaits Doses

Massachusetts is slated to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks as the Cambridge-based biotech company awaits federal approval as early as Friday.

An influential Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly backed Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, a key step paving the way to distribute the second Covid-19 vaccine in the United States next week. The U.S. plans to ship just under 6 million doses next week, pending the agency's OK.

Parts of the vaccine were made in plants in Norwood, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Switzerland and put together in Indiana. It was then shipped to holding centers in Louisville and Memphis. The vaccine is ready to be shipped once given the green light.

Like Pfizer’s, the Moderna vaccine is close to 95% effective. It requires two doses. But unlike Pfizer’s, Moderna’s vaccine doesn't need to be stored in ultra-cold conditions. It can be kept in a standard refrigerator, which could allow for wider distribution.

The company’s CEO said they look forward to getting the vaccine to people to address the ongoing public health emergency.