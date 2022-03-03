Molotov Cocktail Prompts Early Dismissal at Wakefield School

Students were dismissed early from Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield, Mass. Thursday after the discovery of what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail in a school conference room, according to school officials.

According to a notice on the school website, at the beginning of the school day officials found a broken window in a school conference room and called police.

Investigators said someone broke the window, caused damage to the room and threw or broke a glass bottle filled with an unknown substance, which resembled a Molotov cocktail.

After the discovery, the superintendent dismissed students around 11 a.m.

The Wakefield Police Department is investigating the vandalism and attempted arson.

No other details were immediately available.