Mom, daughter found dead at Maine dog kennel were killed, police say

Jean Robinson and Allison Cumming were found dead at Pawsitive Dog Kennel in Farmington in December

By Asher Klein

An elderly woman and her adult daughter found dead at a Maine dog kennel last month died by homicide, state police said Friday.

There is not believed to be a danger to the public, according to Maine State Police, who are continuing to investigate what led to the bodies of 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming being found at Pawsitive Dog Kennel in Farmington on Dec. 27.

No arrests have been announced.

The bodies were discovered at the business on Schoolhouse Road about 10:45 a.m. that Wednesday morning, according to police. Robinson and Cumming lived in a separate building on the same property.

Maine's medical examiner's office found that both women died by homicide, police said Friday. They didn't release the cause of their deaths.

Farmington police and Franklin County sheriff's deputies are assisting with the investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to call 207-778-6311.

