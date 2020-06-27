Mom Leaves 1-Year-Old Alone Inside Hot Truck at Mass. Pond, Police Say

A Boston mom is facing charges after Massachusetts State Police say she left her one-year-old child unattended in a hot truck for nearly 30 minutes Saturday afternoon at a pond in Milton.

The 24-year-old mother, whose name won't be released until she appears in court, was allegedly setting up for her child's birthday party, according to police.

A state trooper who was patrolling Houghton Pond noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck illegally parked in the fire lane around 11 a.m. that appeared unoccupied with the engine running. After approaching the truck, Trooper William McSweeney found the one-year-old child sitting in a car seat on the front passenger seat.

When the trooper opened the driver's side door, he felt an excessive amount of heat and noticed the heater was set on high inside the driver's side compartment. Temperatures were in the 80s across southern New England on Saturday.

Police say the child was conscious and alert and began to cry when Trooper McSweeney opened the truck door. The child was evaluated on scene by Milton Fire and EMS before being taken to Boston Children's Hospital for observation.

The child's mom was issued a summons ordering her to appear in Quincy District Court on the charge of reckless endangerment to a child. Police did not provide a court date, and it's unclear if the woman has a lawyer.