Mom, Newborn Baby Among 4 People Displaced By 2-Alarm Fire in Dorchester

No injuries were reported in the fire at 11 Atherstone Street, a three-story single-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people, including a child, were displaced Sunday by a two-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, fire officials said.

A mother and her newborn baby are among those without a home after flames broke out at 11 Atherstone Street.

The Boston Fire Department responded Sunday evening to the three-story single-family home. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire showing from the first floor through the roof, causing fire officials to strike a second alarm.

Fire officials were able to knock down the fire, and no injures were reported.

Damages are estimated at $200,000, fire officials said.

Boston's Office of Neighborhood Services responded to the scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

It's not clear what caused the blaze. Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.

The fire is under investigation.

BOSTONdorchesterBoston Fire Department
