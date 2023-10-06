Mom's boyfriend arrested on murder charge in Maine girl's death on Christmas

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl in Edgecomb, Maine, on Christmas 2022, prosecutors announced Friday.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 29, was arrested Friday morning by Maine State Police Major Crimes detectives investigating the death of Makinzlee Handrahan, police said. They said he was dating Makinzlee's mother at the time of her death.

Police didn't share the cause of the girl's death, but noted that it was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted on the girl's body.

Witham-Jordan was taken to Wiscasset's Two Bridges Jail and will likely be in court to face the murder charge next week, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Makinzlee had lived in Edgecomb, according to NBC affiliate NewsCenterMaine. No arrests were previously announced in the toddler's death.

Police were called to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after 7:30 a.m. on Christmas, a Sunday, for a child who wasn't breathing, state police have said. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead.

Edgecomb, which has a population of about 1,100 people, is located in Lincoln County, about 10 miles north of Boothbay Harbor.