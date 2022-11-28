Monday Marks 80 Years Since Boston's Cocoanut Grove Fire

Monday marks the 80th anniversary of Boston's Cocoanut Grove — the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.

The fire resulted in 492 people being killed and another 166 being hurt.

The Cocoanut Grove, which was technically a restaurant/supper club because nightclubs did not officially exist yet in Boston, was built in 1917 and saw a surge in popularity during the early years of World War II, according to the Boston Fire Historical Society. It was located in the small Bay Village neighborhood of the city.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Coconut Grove Fire. The deadliest nightclub fire in the U.S. history killing 492 and injuring 166 people. As a result of the fire changes were established in building codes and standards and medical treatment for burns. pic.twitter.com/riX73ohF3U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 28, 2022

On Nov. 28, 1942, a fire began ripping through the establishment. Panic ensued, and people became trapped when the revolving door got jammed by the crowd surge.

The official cause of the fire is still unknown, according to the Boston Globe, although there have been many multiple theories.

Right before the fire broke out, a bus boy was fixing a lightbulb on top of an artificial palm tree, and had lit a match that he used for light. A small flare or spark was seen on the tree after, the Globe reported. The state fire marshal, though, said in 1943 the bus boy was not to blame for the fire, according to the Globe. There's also questions around whether the fire was caused or made worse by the presence of methyl chloride, a gas used at the time in air conditioning units and refrigerators.

The fire resulted in a major overhaul of building codes in the City of Boston, as well as in other places.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to give remarks Monday at a memorial service for the fire's anniversary. The service will be at 3 p.m., at the corner of Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in Bay Village.