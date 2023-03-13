Monday Morning MBTA Commuters Met With Continued Speed Restrictions, Delays

Ahead of the Monday morning commute, the MBTA on Sunday issued an advisory to riders, asking them to allow for extra commuting time as speed restrictions persist.

The continued speed restrictions are in place across some areas of the Blue, Orange and Red Lines Monday morning, causing varying degrees of delays.

The MBTA did not provide a timetable for when speed restrictions will be lifted but said in a service update Sunday night that riders should plan for additional travel time and longer headways on the Red, Orange, Blue, Green and Mattapan Lines this week as T engineers continue to perform repair validations and speed verifications for each section of track.

Meanwhile, the Green Line is still under so-called "global speed restrictions," meaning delays on the entire line and speeds capped at 25 mph, with a top speed of 10 mph around curves.

The Mattapan Trolley remains under the same global restriction.

These slowdowns persist as MBTA engineers continue to perform repair validations and speed verifications following the Department of Public Utilities site visit last week.

The T is allowing riders with a Charlie Card to use the commuter rail on certain lines, in an effort to ease congestion.

But riders are not happy about the delays.

Localized speed limits are still in place in certain sections of the track on the Red, Orange and Blue lines.

“Half the reason why I live in Boston is because I can get around without a car, but now I can’t really, so it makes it really frustrating," one rider said.

“You’ve got to plan early, you’ve got to plan ahead, if you don’t you’re going to be stuck," two hour time suck, gone, that’s it" another chimed in.

On Friday, T officials said to give them patience until Monday morning.

But overnight, the T tweeted that riders should give themselves additional travel time this week, so it’s unclear how long these delays will last.

As the MBTA continues their speed restrictions on segments of the Green Line and Orange Line, some riders are saying it's just easier to walk to where they're going. We talk with Green Line riders about the conditions of the T and traveling through the city.

In a surprise move late last Thursday night, speed restrictions were implemented across the entire system "out of an abundance of caution" following a March 6 site visit by the Department of Public Utilities, where officials examined the Red Line between Ashmont Station and Savin Hill and found several issues that required immediate attention, including concerns with priority-one track conditions, electrical access boxes on the right of way and headlight operations within the tunnels.

There was also missing or inconsistent documentation around which repairs were made.

Global speed restrictions were lifted Friday morning on the Red, Blue, and Orange Lines and replaced with block speed restrictions in areas that still need to be inspected or where conditions do not permit normal speeds. Global speed restrictions have remained in effect on the Green and Mattapan Lines, however, which limits trains to going 25 mph on straightaways and 10 mph on curves and other special forms of track, according to the interim general manager.