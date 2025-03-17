Monday rain coming to an end. Here's what's next

Now that Boston’s rain is coming to an end, here’s what comes next...

We’re nearly done with our deluge of rain, and it hasn’t been easy to navigate. Most of the rain in the past 24 hours brought over an inch for the Boston Metro, with Logan Airport picking up 1.67 inches as of midday. Sharon recorded 2.15 inches and Bridgewater closed in on 2.5 inches.

While Cape Cod saw just less than an inch in most cases, the remainder of the day’s rain should focus itself on the Cape, with another 1 inch of rain on the way. Because the coast will be the last to clear out, clouds will hang around Monday night and early Tuesday.



It's behind the front where conditions improve significantly. Morning clouds will hold tough Tuesday at the coast, with clearer skies further west through Worcester and the Berkshires. More sunshine filters in Tuesday afternoon, and humidity will also lessen as dewpoints drop from the 50s Monday, to the 30s Tuesday.

We’re in for comfortable days on Tuesday and through the middle of the week. There will be an onshore wind Wednesday, so coastal communities will stay in the 50s for highs, while interior areas of New England run into the mid and upper 60s.

The lull for us will come as other areas through the U.S. prepare for more severe weather. Wednesday, storms will fire up through Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Mississippi. These storms should not be to the level of this past weekend’s deadly storm outbreak, but the threat of storms is not zero.

The front that triggers those storms will bring another round of rain for us on Thursday night and Friday.

Another soaker is possible to help alleviate drought but also bring wet flakes and flurries for upper elevations of Vermont as we cling to what is left of ski season.