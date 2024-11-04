Monday remains cool, but another big warmup is on the way

After two hard freezes in as many mornings, the pattern takes at turn in the coming days. I’m sure you can guess what’s in store. Since late September, we’ve had five different warmups followed by distinct cooldowns. What a ride it’s been!

We’ll see how things shake out this month, but our hot/cold streak may be cut short after this major two-day warmup. It seems the pattern will even out going into the weekend.

One of the big features in the long term is the potential increase in rain. While I don’t see drought-busting storms heading our way, the frequency of the rain chances increases in days 7-10 of the 10-day forecast.

As a result of this, we’ll have to battle through clouds and contend with a wetter landscape. Recall that with dry ground our temperatures are vulnerable to big swings. Dry ground easily warms and easily cools. Add a little water to the soil and it’s harder to heat up and easier to stay cool.

In the short term, records are in jeopardy by midweek. We’ll see highs soar to the mid-70s with a fair amount of clouds passing through as a front crosses. Temperatures drop later in the week/weekend with what appears to be our greatest threat for rain in over a month arriving by Sunday and Monday.

Make it a great week!