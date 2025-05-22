Donations pour in for popular Rhode Island waterfront restaurant destroyed by fire

Nearly $100,000 has reportedly been collectively raised in just a couple of days to support one of Rhode Island's most well-known restaurants that was majorly damaged in a fire this week.

The Matunuck Oyster Bar on Succotash Road in South Kingston is still standing after Tuesday's early morning fire, but the majority of the building is going to need to be replaced, according to Union Fire District Steve Pinch.

The oyster bar has operated a seven-acre aquaculture operation on a local salt pond since 2002, and later opened the restaurant on the waterfront in 2009 where it quickly became a “pond-to-table” destination for diners. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The restaurant’s littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded one of the “Best Dishes” of the year in 2023, and USA Today listed the location on its “Restaurants of the Year” list in 2024.

"The Matunuck Oyster Bar is a fixture in the town," Pinch said. "It employs a lot of people. Most people in the community know someone who works there. It has a big impact on the town’s economy."

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports more than 300 staff members are employed by the business. The Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation has launched a relief fund to support those employees.

The devastating fire comes just days before Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial kickoff to summer and a boost in business for New England’s seaside businesses.

"It’s tough imagining the summer going on without having the Oyster Bar open," Pinch added. “You just feel bad for all the workers and the owner that’s worked hard to build the business and then to see it go so quick.”

Firefighters arrived at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the building, as well as the second floor. No injuries have been reported.

Neighboring fire departments were also called in to help battle the fire, with about 35 firefighters in all helping to extinguish the flames. Due to the building's location on the waterfront, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management also responded to the scene.

Strong winds accelerated the flames as firefighters attacked the blaze. Officials said the fire reached the building's void spaces, making the firefighting operation more challenging.

Firefighters battled the fire for about 90 minutes before knocking down the flames and getting it under control.

The owner shared an emotional post on Facebook late Wednesday night, saying he's always had tremendous respect for firefighters but now has an even deeper respect for what they do after watching fire crews battle the blaze at the oyster bar.

"I witnessed their passion, skill, and selflessness as they fought to save what they could while so much of my life’s work was engulfed in flames," the post read. "Watching them work together and risk their lives to protect our business was profoundly moving. I’m filled with gratitude — not just for what they did, but for who they are."

The owner said he appreciates all of the first responders who showed up Tuesday, noting they'll be forever grateful.

“I’m grateful there were no injuries and thankful to first responders for their quick response at a treasured local institution,” U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remains under investigation by state and local fire officials, as well as local police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.