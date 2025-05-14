‘You should be worried': Small town NH library has funds pulled by federal government

A rollback in humanities funding is threatening years of progress to expand a small library in Mont Vernon, New Hampshire.

On Mont Vernon’s Main Street, the modest library is said to be the heart of a growing town. But for years community leaders have pushed for something more — something bigger.

"So it's a little jewel box of a library. People call it the gem of Main Street for a reason. It is quite spectacular in its architecture, but it is very, very small, 1,200 square feet," Library Director Bonnie Angulas said.

The effort to expand got a major boost from the National Endowment for the Humanities — a $655,000 grant. But this spring, the federal government rescinded the remaining funds without warning.

"It does say there's no appeal process, which is not normally how these things work, so I don't know how that will shake out in the end," said Mont Vernon Library Foundation President Cindy Raspiller.

"It was a one-line, your grant has been discontinued," Mont Vernon Selectman John Quinlan Jr. said. "And usually the federal government, sometimes it's not efficient, sometimes it doesn't do things right, but the least thing you can usually, if they make you a promise, they generally follow through on it. So I was very disappointed."

It’s not just about Mont Vernon. Dozens of small towns and rural projects depended on NEH support — from libraries to museums to archives. Without it, communities are left improvising.

The NEH’s entire budget is about $200 million — less than what the Department of Defense spends every six hours. And yet its reach touches towns that rarely see federal investment in education and culture.

"That's an attack on libraries," Angulas said. "If you're a librarian, you should be worried. You should be paying attention."