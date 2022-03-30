Months Before Mass. Teen's Death in Aruba, Maine Couple Who Used Same Company Was Hurt

Morelle and Suzanne Crawford of Maine will never forget their Aruba parasailing adventure in November — but sadly, it's for all the wrong reasons.

"They let us go, and we got about 8-10 feet off the boat, up in the air, and all of a sudden, we kind of flipped upside down, ended in the water," said Suzanne Crawford.

Their faces are now filled with plates after shattering facial bones, and Suzanne's jaw was wired after breaking it.

They say the parasailing rope broke while airborne.

The company, Fun 4 Every 1, was the same used by the Murray family of Milton, Massachusetts. Their 13-year-old daughter, Cassidy Murray died in a boating accident this month.

"I felt terrible," Suzanne Crawford said. "I can't get it out of my head. And my thinking was, did somebody not even address the issue after it happened to us with this company?"

Boston attorney David Angueira is helping address the issue and seek compensation for the Crawfords' nearly $250,000 in medical expenses.

"What we try to do is we try to make sure that these companies that are held accountable to the extent they reach into the United States," Angueira said.

He and his team are now investigating why the rope broke.

"They were lucky, they could have gotten run over by a boat and killed also," he said.

As the Crawfords continue their road to recovery, they mourn the loss of life — they feel could have been prevented.