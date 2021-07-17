Moon Wobble Raises Fears of Coastal Flooding

The Moon fascinates like no other heavenly object. Full moons, blue moons, supermoons & lunar eclipses have captured our attention for generations. Full Moon names guide us through the seasons, and the Moon's cycle controls our tidal fluctuations.

It's been known that nature of the Moon's tug on Earth's oceans runs in cycles. In half of the Moon’s 18.6-year cycle, Earth’s regular daily tides are suppressed: High tides are lower than normal, and low tides are higher than normal. In the other half of the cycle, tides are amplified: High tides get higher, and low tides get lower. We're now in the amplified portion of the Moon's cycle, but even with sea level rise brought about by global warming, many cities only experience "sunny day" flooding on occasion. In the next amplified cycle in the mid-2030s, an entire decade of sea level rise will come home to roost...literally.

A recent study by NASA has calculated the amount of sea level rise expected in select cities across the United States.

The forecasts show three different forecasts for the water levels to exceed the threshold for coastal flooding: Low, Intermediate & High. By 2035, the range of expectations for low end flooding - on a quiet, sunny day without a major storm - are between 24 and 40 days per year. The high end is more alarming. With projected sea level rise, we can expect between 90 and 122 days of coastal flooding on perfectly normal sunny days! It's important to note that the numbers are probabilistic, because rather than producing a single, most-likely number of flooding days for a future year, these projections produce a range of plausible numbers with probabilities assigned to each possibility or range of possibilities. The ocean's state (big storms at sea), the inclusion of El Ninos and the strength of the Gulf Stream (which affect sea levels) are factors that can tip the scale towards the higher end of the spectrum.

With vast areas of the coast already developed and in jeopardy, the key will be mitigation going forward. Initiatives like Climate Ready Boston are already tackling sea level rise with programs like Resilient Boston Harbor. Sea level forecasts like this further show that time is short...and climate change is here.