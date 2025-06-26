space

Immersive lunar landing movie ‘The Moonwalkers' opening in Boston

In this Tom Hanks-narrated movie, you'll hear from actual astronauts and feel the power of the Apollo rocket launch.

By Monica Madeja

A person watching "The Moonwalkers" in Boston on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A remarkable moment in human history, revisited in Boston.

"The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks'" immersive movie experience at the Saunders Castle at Park Plaza aims to lift you off your feet and teach you more about NASA's Apollo missions during the 60s and early 70s.

"The fact that there were six moon landings… I just never really hear about that," said Eva Chapman, a student journalist who got to view the movie before its release in Boston on Friday.

We joined her and a few others to hear actor Tom Hanks narrate this spatial story.

"It's a quite personal story to him," said producer Richard Slaney. "About the Apollo generation and what it meant to him growing up."

Slaney called Hanks a "space nerd" who famously portrayed an astronaut in the movie "Apollo 13."

"That means he brings this knowledge and passion for the project," Slaney said.

In this movie, you'll hear from actual astronauts and feel the power of the rocket launch.

That nostalgia is paired with excitement for the future of moon exploration. Next year's Artemis crew will fly around the moon and future missions will send astronauts back to the surface.

"It's a really exciting moment in human history to be going back," Slaney said.

And it is likely to inspire a whole new generation. "The Moonwalkers" opens to the public Friday and runs through August.

This article tagged under:

spaceBostonMovies
