Moose on Loose in Worcester Is Caught After Hitting Car

A moose wandered through the streets of Worcester on Wednesday, hitting a car and charging at least one person on a porch before being captured.
The moose was subdued by authorities with tranquilizer guns on King St.
The moose was estimated to weigh around 1,000 pounds, officials said -- it was so big that the Worcester Department of Public Works had to use a front-loader to carry it away from the scene.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the moose hit a car on May Street. Residents took plenty of video of the wild sight, including one that showed a woman being charged on her porch.
Eventually, the moose was cornered and immobilized on King Street.