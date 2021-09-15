Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
moose

Moose on Loose in Worcester Is Caught After Hitting Car

It was so big that the Worcester Department of Public Works had to use a front-loader to carry it away from the scene

By Avantika Panda and Alysha Palumbo

WNT-TV

A moose wandered through the streets of Worcester on Wednesday, hitting a car and charging at least one person on a porch before being captured.

The moose was subdued by authorities with tranquilizer guns on King St.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The moose was estimated to weigh around 1,000 pounds, officials said -- it was so big that the Worcester Department of Public Works had to use a front-loader to carry it away from the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the moose hit a car on May Street. Residents took plenty of video of the wild sight, including one that showed a woman being charged on her porch.

Eventually, the moose was cornered and immobilized on King Street.

More in Mass. News

Umass Memorial Medical Center 19 hours ago

UMass Memorial Medical Center Elevates Its Alert Status Amid Influx of Patients

Massachusetts Sep 14

Here's Why Gov. Baker Is Activating the Massachusetts National Guard

Two kayakers saved a female moose calf after it fell into a river in Alberta, Canada

This article tagged under:

mooseMassachusettsWorcesterAnimal Control
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us