Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
moose

Moose on the Loose Causes Stir in Lowell

Police were working with Massachusetts Environmental Police to capture the animal safely

Lowell Moose
@emmazingt_JD

A moose on the loose caused quite a commotion Thursday morning in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The moose was first spotted by a man in the parking lot of the Chelmsford Mall on Chelmsford Street at 7 a.m., according to the Lowell Sun.

Police told the paper the department started getting other calls at about 8:30 a.m. when the moose was seen on Middlesex Street and then at the intersection of Pine and Belmont streets.

The moose eventually made its way to Madonna Circle and Mount Pleasant Golf Club, where police were able to surround it for a short time, according to the Lowell Sun.

The animal then traveled to the nearby area of the Merrimack River and Pawtucket Street, where it took a dip in the water.

Police were working with Massachusetts Environmental Police to capture the moose safely and were asking area residents to avoid the area.

In the meantime, the moose captured the attention of city residents with its own Twitter account.

This article tagged under:

mooseMassachusettslowell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us