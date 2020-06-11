Moose on the Loose Causes Stir in Lowell

A moose on the loose caused quite a commotion Thursday morning in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The moose was first spotted by a man in the parking lot of the Chelmsford Mall on Chelmsford Street at 7 a.m., according to the Lowell Sun.

Police told the paper the department started getting other calls at about 8:30 a.m. when the moose was seen on Middlesex Street and then at the intersection of Pine and Belmont streets.

The moose eventually made its way to Madonna Circle and Mount Pleasant Golf Club, where police were able to surround it for a short time, according to the Lowell Sun.

The animal then traveled to the nearby area of the Merrimack River and Pawtucket Street, where it took a dip in the water.

@LowellSunNews plz go save the moose in the Merrimack

Video credit: unknown, please inform. pic.twitter.com/i4GOBwEKdv — YaGirlEM,J.D. (@emmazingt_JD) June 11, 2020

Police were working with Massachusetts Environmental Police to capture the moose safely and were asking area residents to avoid the area.

In the meantime, the moose captured the attention of city residents with its own Twitter account.