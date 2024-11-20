Chelsea

Moped driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Chelsea, police say

The driver was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a deadly moped crash in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A moped driver died in a crash with a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The moped appeared to have crashed into the pole, on Marginal Street near Highland Avenue before 2 p.m., without crashing into any other vehicles, according to Chelsea police.

The driver was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. They didn't share the driver's identity.

State and local police were investigating the cause of the accident.

