Moped driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Chelsea, police say

A moped driver died in a crash with a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The moped appeared to have crashed into the pole, on Marginal Street near Highland Avenue before 2 p.m., without crashing into any other vehicles, according to Chelsea police.

The driver was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. They didn't share the driver's identity.

State and local police were investigating the cause of the accident.