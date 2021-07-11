Moped Driver Shot and Killed in Milton

A person was shot and killed in Milton, Massachusetts, Saturday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. near Belvoir Road, according to the Milton Police Department.
They said the victim, 25-year-old Marquis Simmons, was shot shortly after he got of a moped.
Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but died at the hospital, according to police.
No arrests have been announced.
Local and state police are investigating the shooting, and ask anyone with information about the shooting or any suspicious vehicles near where it took place to contact them at 617-898-4812.