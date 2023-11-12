boston restaurant talk

More bakeries, less beer: Last week's restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Mia's Brooklyn Bakery, Bone Up Brewing Company

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 6 and November 12, 2023.

Mia's Bakery Opens at The Street Chestnut Hill; Will Open Soon in Boston's Seaport District and Hingham's Derby Street Shops
A Brooklyn bakery is bringing three locations to the Boston area.
Bone Up Brewing Co. in Everett Is Closing
Earlier this fall, it was reported that the future of a brewery just north of Boston was in question, and now we have learned that it is shutting down.
Mother Anna's in Boston's North End Has Closed for Renovations, Will Apparently Reopen Next Summer
A North End restaurant that has been in business for more than 90 years has shut down for the time being.
Clover Food Lab Has Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A local restaurant chain that features vegetarian fare has declared bankruptcy.
Shawarma King in Brookline Has Closed
A popular Middle Eastern dining spot in Brookline that has been serving Lebanese fare to customers for a long time has shut down.
Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway 

