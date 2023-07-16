Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

More beer in Boston. This week's food news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

467835623JS003_Burgeoning_C
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 10 and July 16, 2023.

The Pour House to Have Its Assets Sold in an Auction
What was once one of the best-known bars in Boston is going up for auction.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All That... Fish + Oyster to Open at the Bower Residential Complex in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood
A well-known local restaurateur is opening a seafood restaurant in a new development.
Full Story

SAVR Opens in Boston's Seaport District
A brand new restaurant has come to the Boston waterfront after being in the works for approximately a year.
Full Story

Sugar Skulls Is Opening at High Street Place in Boston
A new shop that features frozen treats with Mexican influences is coming to downtown Boston.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 59 mins ago

Heavy rains flood 75 Mass. farms, force untreated sewage to flow into 3 rivers

Gloucester 1 hour ago

Boat fire reported near bridge in Gloucester

Long Live Beerworks Opens in Roxbury
A Rhode Island brewery has expanded to Boston.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us