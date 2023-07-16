More beer in Boston. This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 10 and July 16, 2023.

The Pour House to Have Its Assets Sold in an Auction

What was once one of the best-known bars in Boston is going up for auction.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All That... Fish + Oyster to Open at the Bower Residential Complex in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood

A well-known local restaurateur is opening a seafood restaurant in a new development.

Full Story



SAVR Opens in Boston's Seaport District

A brand new restaurant has come to the Boston waterfront after being in the works for approximately a year.

Full Story



Sugar Skulls Is Opening at High Street Place in Boston

A new shop that features frozen treats with Mexican influences is coming to downtown Boston.

Full Story



Long Live Beerworks Opens in Roxbury

A Rhode Island brewery has expanded to Boston.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!