More Beer! More Pizza! And an Iconic Bakery Shuts Down: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 24 and April 30, 2023.
Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. to Expand to New Location in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood
A brewery in the western suburbs is going to be expanding into Boston.
Joseph's Bakery in South Boston Is Closing
An iconic bakery is shutting down after more than 50 years in business.
Crush Pizza Is Opening in East Boston
A pizzeria known for its Neapolitan-style pies that said farewell to its downtown Boston location a couple of years ago is returning to the city, though in a new location a few miles away.
Littleburg in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
A takeout restaurant in Somerville that features vegan Mediterranean fare is shutting down.
Soleil in Roxbury Expands to Boston Public Market
The person behind a Southern-style restaurant in Roxbury has opened a second location at an indoor marketplace in downtown Boston.
