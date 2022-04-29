More Complaints Against Everett City Councilor Charged With Indecent Assault

A city councilor from Everett, Massachusetts, is facing more accusations.

Jimmy Tri Le pleaded not guilty in Malden District Court on Thursday to charges that he inappropriately touched a fellow city councilor. Now, NBC10 Boston and NECN have learned that several businesses in the area previously complained about Tri Le's behavior, and one even took legal action to keep the city councilor away from their female employees.

A no trespass order was issued in January. Two of the young female employees said Tri Le started harassing them a year ago. The women said they needed to leave the front area of the business whenever Tri Le entered in order to avoid any further interaction.

The harassment allegedly included ongoing requests to go out with him and asking for discounts citing his city councilor title.

Both women told detectives they reminded Tri Le that he's married and denied his requests.

One woman claims Tri Le asked her for a hug on multiple occasions, which she says she continually denied and informed him to stop.

Tri Le ran from NBC10 Boston and NECN when he left court Thursday, and he could not be reached Friday. His attorney said Tri Le did not want to issue a statement.

City Councilor Irene Cardillo says if she was Tri Le, she would resign.

"speak out women are not objects you got the power.. "if the voters trust you to get elected well then serve you know do the right thing."

Tri Le just began his second term. A city councilor in Everett can only be removed from office for a felony crime.