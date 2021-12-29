More Gloomy But Mild Weather to Close Out 2021 in New England

Other than a few sprinkles across southern New England Wednesday night, we’re looking relatively quiet the rest of the night, with lots of clouds.

Temperatures won’t be too bad either across southern areas -- with lows in the 30s, as a matter of fact, it will be difficult to find anyone dipping below freezing tonight! Is it really the tail end of December?

Even across northern New England, temperatures won’t be as cold as it could be this time of year, or dare I say should be! Lows will be mostly in the 20s and 30s there, with the far northern reaches of Maine falling back into the teens.

Lots of clouds around Thursday with a few sprinkles and showers developing late in the day and into the night, mixed precipitation in southern Vermont and New Hampshire that transitions to snow showers further north, but we're not expecting much in the way of accumulations when all is said and done.

Another weak system will pass through the area Friday with a few showers and sprinkles south and snow/rain showers north, but they shouldn’t amount to much or cause any travel issues as they slowly exit during the first half of Friday night.

Other than a few lingering snow/rain showers across northern Maine the night of New Year’s Eve, the region will be on the mild side for this time of year as the ball drops and we ring in the New Year.

By Saturday morning, we’ll see rain breaking out south and quickly moving into northern New England, where we could see a very brief period of mixed precipitation at the onset. But it will be short lived -- milder air will flow into the region, right to the Canadian border, during the day.

Expect rain to taper off a bit late Saturday night, but we’ll remain on the mild side. Colder temperatures follow on Sunday, with the chance for rain in the morning, possibly changing to snow in the afternoon, but still a lot of uncertainty on how much moisture will be left over as the cold air arrives.