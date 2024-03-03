More ice cream, less hot dogs: This week's restaurant news for Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 26 and March 3.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to Open Locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Chestnut Hill

A group of ice cream shops with roots in New York City will be expanding to the Boston area.

Cook House Plans to Open in South Boston

A new dining spot from a local restaurant group may be on its way to South Boston.

The Scotty Dog in Beverly Has Closed

A popular North Shore spot known for its Chicago-style hot dogs has shut down.

Heritage of Sherborn Has Been Sold, Will Be Replaced by Fireside Tavern Sherborn

A suburban restaurant in an historic space is closing, and a new spot is moving in.

A La Esh Is Returning to Sharon

A suburban dining spot that focused on BBQ items with influences ranging from Israel to the American South is being reborn.

