More Questions Remain After Shooting Deaths of Husband and Wife in Concord, NH

Nearly one week after a couple was found dead at the Broken Ground Trails in Concord, New Hampshire, investigators are continuing to search for answers.

The FBI has now joined the ongoing investigation into the murders of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid, who were found dead on Thursday, April 21. An autopsy found both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Three days earlier, on Monday, April 18, the retired couple went out for a walk. They were not seen since and reported missing after Stephen Reid didn't show up at an event.

State officials are not releasing many details of the case, but they say they have received over 60 tips into the couple's murder. It is unclear who shot the couple, nor the unknown's person motive.

"It's a little awkward. I don't feel unsafe because I figure with everything that went on, this is probably a safe place to be," said one person who spoke to NBC10 Boston.

"They say it's safe to walk, but of course, they don't know who did it, and they don't know the motive, so it's hard to know," said Andre Trembaly, a resident who knew the couple.

Investigators say the couple moved to Concord just three years ago, as it was the husband's hometown while growing up.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Family, friends, and officials are all urging the public for help in finding the couple's killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 603-226-3100.