More rain, snow and sleet on the way. Here's what to expect where you live

After a dreary start to the week, light rain and drizzle continue Monday afternoon with chilly temps in the 30s and low 40s.

Some wet snow or sleet may mix in over the higher elevations, but little to no accumulation is expected. Precipitation becomes more spotty Monday night, with some patchy fog or freezing drizzle possible in the hills. While it may feel more like March than April, no significant impacts are expected from the snow flurries, and roads should remain just wet.

A strong cold front moves through early Tuesday, bringing a quick rain or snow shower followed by clearing skies.

Tuesday skies clear with a breezy, cold feel in the air. Highs in the 30s to low 40s and wind gusts up to 40 mph will make it feel more like the teens and 20s by afternoon.

Wednesday stays chilly and breezy, with highs struggling to reach the mid-40s. Overnight lows dip into the 20s to low 30s both Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

By Thursday and Friday, southerly winds bring a warming trend, but clouds and showers return. Expect highs in the 50s by the end of the week, with rounds of rain likely into Saturday.