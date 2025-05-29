Weather

More rain this weekend before temps jump into the 80s next week

Expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding late Friday into Saturday morning

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Every weekend since March 1 has been wet in Boston. EVERY weekend. I’m not sure how we got on the bad side of Mother Nature, but we’re crying uncle!

It’s only fitting that the final weekend of spring has wet weather too... right?

Preceding the wet Saturday will be enjoyable hours throughout Friday. In fact, like Wednesday's, Friday’s warmth will have a summer-like taste to it. The day starts sunny and in the 50s. With a southwest wind, afternoon highs are near 75 degrees throughout the metro area.

The late evening hour is still dry for outdoor dinners, but shortly after midnight is when we expect rain to start. It will come in pretty quickly, with western Massachusetts set to first receive the heavier rain. It’s possible that thunder rumbles in around 7 a.m. too.

Given the higher rainfall totals -- near 2 inches through New Hampshire and Maine -- flooding is possible in poor drainage zones and in higher terrain.

As a majority of the rain is departing, a surface low lingers through New Jersey and Long Island, which will keep lighter rainfall at play Sunday morning before 8 a.m. The sun should poke back out for the afternoon.

Next week, global models continue to advertise a series of summer-like days where highs are in the 70s and 80s.

