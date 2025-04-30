Weather

More rain this weekend? Here's an early look at what to expect

It's rained on eight out of the last nine weekends

By Sydney Welch

Eight out of the last nine weekends have seen at least a trace of rain on either Saturday or Sunday — or both. That pattern looks to continue, with another unsettled weekend on tap for southern New England.

In the meantime, we get a break. Wednesday and Thursday bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland. Highs both days will be a bit cooler along the coast.

Overnight lows drop into the 30s and 40s Wednesday night. Thursday stays dry and pleasant, but clouds begin to increase late in the day.

By Friday, a warmer and more humid airmass moves in, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We'll see one round in the morning, and another in the afternoon, but coverage will not be impressive with either round.

A more widespread round of rain is expected Saturday, with the potential for heavier downpours.

This low-pressure system may linger just long enough to keep showers around into Sunday morning, or possibly into the afternoon depending on how slowly it exits.

Clouds and a cool down start next week on Monday, but skies are expected to clear by Tuesday.

