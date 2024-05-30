Food & Drink

Famed Sally's Apizza is planning several more Boston-area locations

Sally's Apizza first opened in New Haven in 1938 and is one of a few pizzerias in that city--including Pepe's and Modern--that have gained national recognition for their pizza

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A pizza pie at a location of Sally's Apizza
NBC10 Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning Connecticut pizzeria that recently expanded into the Greater Boston area and is currently working on another location will also be opening two, and possibly three, more outlets locally.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The Tables section of The Boston Globe is reporting that Sally's Apizza is planning to open new outlets in Dorchester and Concord, while the website for Sally's mentions that another in Burlington is apparently coming as well. It looks like the first two are slated to debut in 2025, with the Concord location opening on Route 2 where a location of Papa Razzi had been and the Dorchester location coming to South Bay (it isn't yet known where or when the Burlington location might be opening).

The new outlets of the pizzeria will be joining one in Woburn which opened last December while another is coming to Boston's Seaport District sometime in 2025. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
A legendary pizza restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut, has expanded into the Bay State.

Sally's Apizza first opened in New Haven in 1938 and is one of a few pizzerias in that city--including Pepe's and Modern--that have gained national recognition for their pizza. The website for Sally's Apizza is at sallysapizza.com.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Chelsea 36 mins ago

Firefighters battling blaze in Chelsea

Vermont 1 hour ago

Vt. Baby Doe death investigation resolved after 42 years, police say

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkBostonDorchesterConcord
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us