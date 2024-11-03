More seasonable temperatures on Saturday as dry conditions continue

A strong area of high pressure will remain in control today delivering plenty of sunshine with slightly cooler than average temperatures.

The extremely dry conditions we’re experiencing has once again prompted an Elevated Fire Risk for all of southern New England today and will likely continue for much of this week as our dry pattern persists. Outdoor burning is Not recommended, and extra caution needs to be taken around outdoor ignition sources.

Lots of sunshine with a light wind this afternoon, but the sun won’t budge those temperatures up too much as a cooler than average air mass remains over the region. Highs around 50 south, 40s to the north with a light northerly wind.

Another chilly night ahead with a mostly clear sky and light winds, allowing our temperatures to drop off quickly once again. Lows dropping into the low to mid 30s around Boston, 20s to the north and west.

A cool start to the new work with more in the way of clouds dimming out the sunshine during the course of Monday as a warm front approaches from the southwest. A few rain/snow showers possible across northern New England late in the day into Monday night, while the south remains dry. Highs Monday top out in the mid-50s south, 40s north.

A southerly wind will be on the increase Election Day (Tuesday), ushering in much warmer temperatures with a blend of sun and clouds, highs near 70.

The warm spell peaks on Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-70s along with a gusty southerly wind. There is a bit of concern that the gusty winds may help any brush fires that crop up, spready quickly, we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures arrive by the end of the work week behind a cold front. As far as the forecast looks for precipitation, our next shot for showers looks to come along by the end of next weekend, but still some uncertainty on the timing and intensity this far out.

Have a great afternoon!