More snow in the forecast this weekend ahead of a rainy stretch next week

Some areas of northern New England could see 3-5 inches

By Sydney Welch

Friday afternoon and evening will be cold, dry, and windy, with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s.

Gusty winds of 25-35 mph will make it feel even colder, like the upper teens to low 20s. While sunshine is expected, it won’t do much to warm things up. Winds will gradually lighten up into Saturday morning, but lows will be cold in the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 30s. The day will be mostly dry, although with a late chance for flurries late Saturday into Sunday. This will not be a big snow event, but light accumulations are possible through Sunday morning before temperatures rise to the 40s. 

A wet and cloudy stretch comes next week, as temperatures will turn milder, with a couple of rain chances.

The first round of rain could arrive on Monday, but there’s a possibility of some cold air mixing in for parts of the region, especially Monday night into Tuesday. Another system could bring more rain by Wednesday.

Temperatures warm, especially midweek as we'll see highs in the 50s at times before mild conditions settle in by the end of the week.

