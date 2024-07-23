More state troopers with connections to Karen Read case under investigation

Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday that they were investigating three troopers, two of whom testified at the Karen Read murder trial.

Det. Lt. Brian Tully, Lt. John Fanning and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik "are each the subject of an active internal affairs investigation," the department told NBC10 Boston. All three remain on active duty.

Before the trial began, state police confirmed Trooper Michael Proctor was under investigation. After a mistrial was declared -- and after his testimony revealed the texts he sent while investigating the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe -- he was ultimately suspended without pay.

While police declined to give further information about the investigation, Tully and Bukhenik also testified in the high-profile trial.



This is a developing story. Stay with NBC10 Boston for more.