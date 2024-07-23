Karen Read

More state troopers with connections to Karen Read case under investigation

Det. Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik of the Massachusetts State Police testified in the Karen Read murder trial; police confirmed internal affairs investigations into them and Lt. John Fanning

By Mike Pescaro

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday that they were investigating three troopers, two of whom testified at the Karen Read murder trial.

Det. Lt. Brian Tully, Lt. John Fanning and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik "are each the subject of an active internal affairs investigation," the department told NBC10 Boston. All three remain on active duty.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Before the trial began, state police confirmed Trooper Michael Proctor was under investigation. After a mistrial was declared -- and after his testimony revealed the texts he sent while investigating the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe -- he was ultimately suspended without pay.

While police declined to give further information about the investigation, Tully and Bukhenik also testified in the high-profile trial.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC10 Boston for more.

More on the Karen Read case

Karen Read 11 hours ago

New timeline in the Karen Read case: What we learned Monday about the next steps

Karen Read Jul 19

Netflix announces documentary series focused on Karen Read murder trial

Karen Read Jul 18

Karen Read jury list impounded indefinitely as juror says, ‘I am frightened'

This article tagged under:

Karen ReadMassachusettsCantonJohn O'Keefe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us