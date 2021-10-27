Hurricane Force Winds Knock Out Power for Hundreds of Thousands in Mass.

More than 414,000 people are without power in Massachusetts Wednesday morning as a nor'easter slams the region with downpours and punishing wind.

Power outages drastically increased throughout the course of Wednesday morning. The number of people who lost power tripled in just over two hours - jumping from 135,229 at 4 a.m. to 414,634 by 7 a.m.

At the height of the storm, wind gusts reached nearly 100 mph. The wind is expected to die down as the morning progresses, but it was still gusting around 70 mph on the outer Cape early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service urged people not to travel Wednesday morning, characterizing the conditions as "dangerous," with winds gusting over hurricane force across southeastern Massachusetts.

[635 AM] Dangerous situation early this morning near and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Winds gusting over Hurricane Force across southeast MA. Numerous downed trees and over 400K power outages in MA alone. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED early this morning in southeast MA. pic.twitter.com/Hx5zjVKcd6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 27, 2021

Debris littered the roadways throughout Chatham after the storm tore down trees and branches. About half of the town was left without power Wednesday morning, along with thousands of others on the Cape.

Road conditions in Chatham are not ideal. There’s debris all over. Video from passenger seat. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/dIfYTTrl5a — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) October 27, 2021

In West Barnstable, a woman was trapped in her car after a tree came down on top of it as she was driving on Route 6A. The car wound up on top of a live power line. Police were able to rescue her from the car safely. No one was injured.

The Massachusetts Steamship Authority suspended all services until further notice Wednesday morning, citing power issues and "extremely dangerous," travel conditions. The agency urged people not to try to go to their terminals.

Good morning. The storm is continuing to bring high winds to the area. Travel on the roads is extremely dangerous so please do not attempt to come to our terminals. Due to power issues we are unable to put out trip alerts but ALL SERVICE IS SUSPENDED until further notice. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) October 27, 2021

Dozens of schools were either closed or delayed Wednesday morning due to the storm.

Much of the South Shore took on the brunt of the storm and dealt with substantial power outages. The entire town of Cohasset lost power Wednesday morning. Everyone without a generator woke up in the dark. A power pole snapped on North Main Street, which was blocked off by police.

Meanwhile, police officers and firefighters in Duxbury were handling a "very high volume," of emergency calls after about 37% of the town lost power.

Numerous trees and wires were down, police said, as wind gusts reached 65 mph near the Powder Point Bridge. The town's Department of Public Works and utility crews were out working to clear the roads.

Union Bridge Rd at Cross St temporarily closed for a tree that landed on a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4MDuseNL0J — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) October 27, 2021

"Use extreme caution if you need to be on the roads for any reason, the Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter. "Many roads are impassable due to trees down."

DXFD is handling a very high volume of emergency calls. 37% of the town has no power. Use extreme caution if you need to be on the roads for any reason. Many roads are impassable due to trees down. #weather #noreaster pic.twitter.com/E5YySi4E3H — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) October 27, 2021

The Brewster Police Department asked people to "please use extreme caution when traveling," as they dealt with multiple road closures and power outages in town.

Strong winds caused tree and utility damage in several areas, the town's police department wrote on Facebook. Road closures included: Rt. 6A near Ocean Edge, Rt. 6A near Rt. 124, Lower Rd. near Moldstead Ln. and Rt. 6A near the Ladies Library. Eversource was aware of the situation, police said.

Power outages were also reported in Brockton, where a large tree came crashing down on power lines, making Ash Street in the area of #686 impassable. National Grid crews were on scene. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Currently Ash Street in the area of #686 is blocked IMPASSABLE due to a large tree down that has also pulled power lines down. Power is out in the area, @Brockton_Fire and @nationalgridus on location addressing the issue. Please avoid the area. #weather #MAweather #noreaster pic.twitter.com/bGe878fi2e — BEMA (@Brockton_EMA) October 27, 2021

The North Shore had its share of storm damage as well. Waves came crashing over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn and a large tree was uprooted on Erie Street.