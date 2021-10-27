Hurricane Force Winds Knock Out Power for Hundreds of Thousands in Mass.

More than 414,000 people are without power in Massachusetts Wednesday morning as a nor'easter slams the region with downpours and punishing wind.
Power outages drastically increased throughout the course of Wednesday morning. The number of people who lost power tripled in just over two hours - jumping from 135,229 at 4 a.m. to 414,634 by 7 a.m.
At the height of the storm, wind gusts reached nearly 100 mph. The wind is expected to die down as the morning progresses, but it was still gusting around 70 mph on the outer Cape early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service urged people not to travel Wednesday morning, characterizing the conditions as "dangerous," with winds gusting over hurricane force across southeastern Massachusetts.
Debris littered the roadways throughout Chatham after the storm tore down trees and branches. About half of the town was left without power Wednesday morning, along with thousands of others on the Cape.
In West Barnstable, a woman was trapped in her car after a tree came down on top of it as she was driving on Route 6A. The car wound up on top of a live power line. Police were able to rescue her from the car safely. No one was injured.
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority suspended all services until further notice Wednesday morning, citing power issues and "extremely dangerous," travel conditions. The agency urged people not to try to go to their terminals.
Dozens of schools were either closed or delayed Wednesday morning due to the storm.
Much of the South Shore took on the brunt of the storm and dealt with substantial power outages. The entire town of Cohasset lost power Wednesday morning. Everyone without a generator woke up in the dark. A power pole snapped on North Main Street, which was blocked off by police.
Meanwhile, police officers and firefighters in Duxbury were handling a "very high volume," of emergency calls after about 37% of the town lost power.
Numerous trees and wires were down, police said, as wind gusts reached 65 mph near the Powder Point Bridge. The town's Department of Public Works and utility crews were out working to clear the roads.
"Use extreme caution if you need to be on the roads for any reason, the Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter. "Many roads are impassable due to trees down."
The Brewster Police Department asked people to "please use extreme caution when traveling," as they dealt with multiple road closures and power outages in town.
Strong winds caused tree and utility damage in several areas, the town's police department wrote on Facebook. Road closures included: Rt. 6A near Ocean Edge, Rt. 6A near Rt. 124, Lower Rd. near Moldstead Ln. and Rt. 6A near the Ladies Library. Eversource was aware of the situation, police said.
Power outages were also reported in Brockton, where a large tree came crashing down on power lines, making Ash Street in the area of #686 impassable. National Grid crews were on scene. Police asked people to avoid the area.
The North Shore had its share of storm damage as well. Waves came crashing over the seawall on Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn and a large tree was uprooted on Erie Street.