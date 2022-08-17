Over 30 People Displaced After Fire at Chelsea Duplex

More than 30 people have been displaced and six people were transported to the hospital following an overnight fire at a three-story duplex in Chelsea, according to fire officials.

The Chelsea Fire Department got called just after midnight Wednesday to the fire on Cottage Street, where firefighters arrived to find heavy fire that extended to all three floors of the building.

First responders had reports of multiple people trapped in the burning building, and one person had to be rescued. Crews have been able to knock the fire down, and managed to keep it contained without it extending to other buildings. Fire officials believe the flames started on the back porch. The entire back of the duplex is heavily damaged and it's possibly a total loss.

The fire has left 23 adults and 9 children displaced. Six people, two of whom are firefighters, had to be taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening or serious.

"We contained the fire to the building of origin," Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese said on scene. "It's a very labor intensive fire fight. Five alarms worth of companies. All of our mutual aid partners, our first arriving company did a tremendous job. Very strong work to contain this to the building or origin."

The fire remains under investigation.