Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fentanyl

More Than 7 Gallons of Fentanyl Missing From NH Hospital; DEA Investigating

The state has suspended the licenses of several Cheshire Medical Center staffers, including the chief nursing officer, and will consider whether to revoke the Keene hospital's pharmacy permit

A file photo of a bottle labeled "fentanyl citrate" next to a syringe
Getty Images, file

More than seven gallons of fentanyl solution have been reported missing over several months at a New Hampshire medical center, prompting an investigation by state officials and the license suspensions of several staffers.

The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy will consider whether to suspend or revoke Cheshire Medical Center’s pharmacy permit on June 29.

The state has suspended the licenses of several staffers at the Keene hospital, including the chief nursing officer. It said some of the fentanyl was allegedly stolen by a nurse who admitted to taking bags of the drug from October through January. She signed an agreement not to practice in February.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Parents are being warned about fake prescription pills that could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.

“Cheshire Medical Center continues to work closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation of this matter, even as we revise and refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling of pharmaceuticals,” the medical center said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also said it is conducting an investigation.

More on Opioids

New Hampshire May 13

NH Gov Issues Warning After Increase in Fatal Overdoses

opioid crisis May 11

More Than 107,000 Americans Died of an Overdose Last Year, Setting New Record

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fentanylNew HampshireopioidsDrug Enforcement AdministrationKEENE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us