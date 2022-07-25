More Tolls in Massachusetts? Here's What Lawmakers Are Planning

Massachusetts lawmakers are debating whether more tolls may be coming our way.

The House and Senate have already agreed to broader terms on what they're calling a "mobility pricing bill" that could increase tolls during busier times of the day and in more congested areas.

The pricing changes could affect drivers on the road, the MBTA and bus prices.

Among the possibilities that could be explored, The Boston Globe said, are peak pricing, premium access and pay-per-mile options.

Opponents say increased tolls would single out lower-income drivers who don't have flexible schedules. Supporters say it will help fund much needed improvements to the state's roads and rail system and could also help to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is a great opportunity to lay out the facts and the reality of the situation, and look for recommendations for how we can prepare ourselves for a 21st-century transportation system,” state Sen. Brendan Crighton told the Globe. Crighton serves as co-chair of the Legislature's transportation committee.

Right now, lawmakers are still debating who will be on the commission that will make these decisions. They hope to have a decision by the end of the month.